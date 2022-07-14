Truist Financial Cuts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $44.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,536. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $877.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 348,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

