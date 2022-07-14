Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 648050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.