TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TFIF traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.80 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 499,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,017. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.26. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.39).

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.