TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TFIF traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.80 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 499,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,017. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.26. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.39).
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.