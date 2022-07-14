U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 19,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,368,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $740.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

