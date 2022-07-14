UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

WAF opened at €68.55 ($68.55) on Monday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($53.00) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($153.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

