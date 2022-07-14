Ultra One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.33 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,568.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00500830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00253644 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043766 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004591 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

