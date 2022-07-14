Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 1.1%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.56. Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

