UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.18

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 2152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.
About UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.