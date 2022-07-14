Unification 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,446.00 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Unification has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $26,446.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,407.84 or 1.00004437 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

