Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($39.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($40.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($35.50) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$9.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955. Uniper has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

