United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $177.66. 90,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

