United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $227.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

