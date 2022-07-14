Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.22

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 73072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after buying an additional 1,944,410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $18,073,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 3,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 614,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,422,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 584,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.