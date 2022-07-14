Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on U. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 621,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,579. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Unity Software by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after acquiring an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

