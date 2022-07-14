Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

UNVR stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 15,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 and sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

