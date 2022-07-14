Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up 3.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 93,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

