uPlexa (UPX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. uPlexa has a market cap of $74,910.13 and approximately $42.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 2% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

