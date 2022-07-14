Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stake Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

