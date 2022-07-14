Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 2,866,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 36,040,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

