Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.35.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.84. 16,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average of $259.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

