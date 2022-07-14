Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

