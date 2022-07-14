Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,875. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

