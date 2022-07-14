Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 162,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

