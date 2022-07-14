Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 724,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,134,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 1,733,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.