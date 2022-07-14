Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Family CFO Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 814,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

