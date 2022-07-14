Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 661,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

