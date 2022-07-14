Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 224,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.94. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,169. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
