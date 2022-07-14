Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

