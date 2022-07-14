Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.11. 53,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.