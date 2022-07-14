VeChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.90 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $98.90 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016847 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

