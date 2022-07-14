Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 25,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,245,279 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,186.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 199,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,879. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.75.
TCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $22,324,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
