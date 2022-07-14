Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 16,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 823,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,184 shares of company stock worth $4,530,793.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

