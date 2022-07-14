Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.