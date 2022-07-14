VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $747,540.89 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. VIG has a total market cap of $747,540.89 and $121.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,558,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

