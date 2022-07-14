Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,275 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.82. 274,477 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

