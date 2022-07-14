Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

