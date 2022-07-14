Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

