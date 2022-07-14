Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.89 and its 200-day moving average is $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

