Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.70. 28,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

