Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.23 on Thursday, hitting $507.45. 106,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

