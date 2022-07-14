VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Major Shareholder Sells $53,400.00 in Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 975,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
