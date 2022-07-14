VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Major Shareholder Sells $53,400.00 in Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 975,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

