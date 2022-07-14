Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vontier by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,636. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.