VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOXX. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,654,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 160,763 shares of company stock worth $1,320,044. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

