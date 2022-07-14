Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.96. 150,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

