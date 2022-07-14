Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.23.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 29,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,905. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

