Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

