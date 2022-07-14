WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $99.80. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,992. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

