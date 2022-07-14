Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2022 – Louisiana-Pacific is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 754,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get Louisiana-Pacific Co alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.