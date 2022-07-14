Welch Group LLC Acquires 7,357 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.22% of Cincinnati Financial worth $48,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 40,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,670. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

