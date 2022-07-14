Welch Group LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,231 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.